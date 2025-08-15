Porthcawl Optician Launches New Service and Celebrates 20 Years with Specsavers

A Porthcawl optician is marking 20 years of serving the community by launching a specialist clinic to support patients with sight loss as part of the NHS funded Low Vision Service.

According to the UK’s leading sight loss charity, the Royal National Institute of Blind People, around two million people are currently living with sight loss in the UK. The charity also predicts that by 2050, one person will lose their sight every three minutes.

The low vision assessment service is funded by the NHS and will be overseen in Porthcawl by Specsavers director Louise Whiffin.

The service aims to support those with reduced vision to maximise their remaining sight by offering tailored support and visual aids, like magnifiers and specialist lighting, as well as practical advice. It is available via accredited clinicians throughout Wales.

This coincides with Louise’s 20th anniversary at Specsavers after joining the business in 2005 as an optical assistant at the Swansea store.

She has progressed through a variety of roles during her tenure at Specsavers, including dispensing optician and dispensing manager, before moving to the Porthcawl store in November 2022 to become a director.

Over the course of her career Louise has earned multiple certifications including those in dispensing optics, British Sign Language and mental health first aid. Earlier this month, she became a fully qualified contact lens optician.

Louise said: