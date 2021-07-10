Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone Start-up Webinar – Start-up to New Beginnings

Are you interested in starting your own business? Would you like to know what it’s like? Are you aware of what support is available?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then come along to our Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone start-up webinar in partnership with Business Wales and Neath Port Talbot Council on Wednesday 14th July between 10:00am – 11:30am. To register please click the following link https://bit.ly/35W6Dfd

The webinar is for everyone who is interested in starting a business and would like to know what support is on offer. You will hear from a variety of start-up businesses who are ambitious, successful and growing – so whether you plan to offer a small local service, or have bigger plans, come and hear what others have to say about starting your own business.

We will have some pre-recorded interviews with start-up businesses who will talk about what it’s like starting and running a business. They will answer questions such as – How did they go about it? What was important to get right? What were the issues? What support did they receive? What have been the highlights/successes? Their advice for anybody thinking of starting their own business.

We will also have presentations from Business Wales and Neath Port Talbot Council on the support available to start-up businesses in the area. This will include information on potential funding options including grants. There will be the opportunity to post your questions during the event which will be answered by Business Wales and Neath Port Talbot Council at the end.

To register please click the following link https://bit.ly/35W6Dfd