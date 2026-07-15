Port Talbot Skills Initiative to Support Young People into Green Jobs

A new skills initiative in Port Talbot aims to help local young people into careers in Wales' green industries.

An initial £250,000 will be transferred from the Transition Board Skills Fund to the DWP Youth Hub in Port Talbot. This will help to establish the scheme and identify opportunities to expand the Hub with further funding available of up to £5 million from existing Transition Board funds.

The Youth Hub is a DWP scheme run in partnership with Neath Port Talbot Council, Welsh Government, Community Union, employers, charities, and training providers to support young people aged 16 to 24.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, will use a visit to the Community Union hub in Port Talbot, which hosts the Youth Hub, to make the announcement.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The expansion of the Youth Hub in Port Talbot puts young people at the heart of the area's economic renewal. “The initial investment of £250,000 will help get the hub up and running, kickstarting the provisions to help young people build the skills they need to access Port Talbot's jobs of the future, like steel and our green industries. “With up to £5 million available, this investment will unlock new job opportunities for thousands of young people in the area.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“This investment in the Neath Port Talbot Youth Hub is exactly the kind of targeted, locally delivered support that makes a real difference to young people's lives. “By putting resources directly into communities like Neath Port Talbot, we're giving hope to young people while ensuring businesses have the skilled staff they need to as we transition to clean energy. “Every young person should have the chance to thrive, and initiatives like this one, alongside our £2.5 billion youth employment support will deliver on that ambition.”

Community Union's National Secretary for Steel, Paul McKenna, said:

“This new funding will be transformative to the Youth Hub and ensure greater employment opportunities for young people in Port Talbot. “It is very positive to see the UK Government investing in the future of the next generation. “This investment will expand existing provisions and help to provide young people with new jobs in green industries, reflecting the UK's transition to renewable energy. “It is also great to see that wider outreach youth hubs will be developed in smaller communities where there are often added barriers to securing employment due to geographical limitations.”

The Youth Hub will ensure young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

The additional investment will help boost young people's skills by: