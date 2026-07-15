Port-Talbot Headquartered Hybrisan Sold to Eumar Technology

Specialist wound care manufacturer Eumar Technology Limited has acquired Universal Synergistic Holdings Limited, trading as Hybrisan.

Chronic, hard-to-heal wounds represent a significant and growing challenge for healthcare systems. The global advanced wound care market has experienced high levels of growth in recent years and was valued at over $20 billion in 2025. This acquisition positions the combined business to develop and commercialise advanced wound care solutions that improve patient outcomes and support more efficient care pathways.

Hybrisan, founded in 2013, has built a strong reputation in chronic wound care. Its lead product, WoundSan®, is a clinically evidenced wound cleansing technology currently progressing through EU MDR approval and expected to reach the market later this year. Hybrisan will continue to operate from its headquarters in Port Talbot, with increased investment from its new owners in its South Wales innovation hub.

This move establishes a clearly defined and complementary structure, combining Eumar Technology's ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facilities and superabsorbent materials expertise with Hybrisan's product development expertise in electrospinning and antimicrobials.

Chris Mortimer, Chief Technology Officer and formerly CEO, Hybrisan, said:

“Combining Hybrisan's development expertise with Eumar's manufacturing capability, infrastructure and commercial reach will allow us to accelerate innovative wound care solutions to market. The continuation of operations in Port Talbot ensures the specialist skills we have built in South Wales remain central to the group's future.”

Euan Davidson, Chairman, Eumar Technology, said:

“This acquisition is central to our long-term strategy to build a leading UK medical device business. We are committed to investing in skilled employment and manufacturing excellence across both Herefordshire and South Wales, with the goal of creating a CDMO recognised internationally for taking innovative products from concept to commercial manufacture entirely within the United Kingdom.”

Gambit Corporate Finance advised Hybrisan on its sale. Frank Holmes (Partner) and Sean David (Executive) advised Hybrisan's shareholders on the transaction.

Sean David said: