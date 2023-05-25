Port Talbot based Weartech is Expanding Workforce

Port Talbot based Weartech is expanding with 11 new recruits making the manufacturer one of the region’s key employers.

Founded in 1990, Weartech is a global leader in the production of wear-resistant cobalt-, nickel-, and iron-based alloys as coating materials, castings and machined components. The company has a worldwide customer base spanning the petroleum, automotive, powergen, timber, industrial and engineering sectors. In 2012, the company was acquired by Lincoln Electric – named by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

With 11 new starters since January 2023, Weartech has completed a bespoke learning and development programme run by specialists Call of the Wild focusing on effective teamwork and how to foster continuous improvement.

Sian Bradley is Systems and OpEx Project Manager for Weartech. She said:

“We have experienced rapid growth over the last few months, welcoming new colleagues to the business as we strive to be best-in-class in operational, financial and sustainability performance. The purpose of the learning and development programme was about building the team’s capacity and capability to deliver on these ambitions.” “The investment in our team is already leading to greater collaboration through a better understanding of individual strengths, styles and behaviours and how these can be harnessed to drive continuous improvement and business efficiency. With the help of Call of the Wild, we are in a great place to deliver the operational excellence that we are known for.”

Dr Phil Knowles, Head of Programme Delivery, Call of the Wild added:

“As a manufacturer, Weartech is highly focussed on how it develops and nurtures the creativity, capacity and passion of colleagues to create stream-lined customer-focussed operations to meet the ever-changing demands of high industrial markets. Through investment in learning and development, innovation and employee commitment, they are focussed on delivering operational excellence and achieving strong growth as the coatings experts for extreme operational conditions within the group of Lincoln Electric Companies. It was an absolute pleasure working with the team and we wish them every success.”

Call of the Wild is one of the UK’s leading providers of online, onsite and outdoor learning programmes. The company now employs a team of 50 people and operates from a centre of excellence in the Brecon Beacons. Clients include Welsh National Opera, Amazon, Aston Villa, Bath Netball, Morgan Sindall, Infra Red Capital Partners, South Wales Police, Wall Colmonoy, Office of National Statics, Welsh Water, British Gas and Ikea.