Port Sponsors 2B Enterprising Programme to Inspire Primary School Pupils

Primary school children in the Pembroke Dock area have been learning important communication skills and have grown in confidence thanks to a partnership between the Port of Milford Haven and 2B Enterprising.

The Port has funded an educational initiative named ‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ which is aimed at inspiring the next generation of ambitious, enterprising and informed citizens. The first phase of the programme was rolled out in Monkton Priory Community School, Pembroke Dock Community School and Pennar Community School throughout the Autumn term. Children were told a story about a community of bumblebees who learn how to communicate effectively, work as a team and appreciate the differences in everyone they meet. They then took part in practical activities such as how to stand confidently, give a strong handshake and maintain eye contact which they practiced on their classmates, teachers and staff from the Port of Milford Haven.

The children were asked how they felt before and after the task. Before the session they said they were ‘nervous’ and ‘scared’, however afterwards they said they felt ‘happy’ and ‘proud’. The session concluded with some positive affirmations which everyone enjoyed.

Further sessions focusing on what it means to be a good friend and how to recognise each other’s strengths and skills will take place in each of the three schools next year.

Hollie Phillips, Community Engagement Assistant at the Port of Milford Haven, said,

“It was really great to see the next generation developing essential skills for work and life. We can’t wait to follow the progress of everyone involved and see what a difference this project is making to young people.”

2B Enterprising was founded by Sue Poole in 2001. Since then, the team have created additional resources for older age groups in primary education and delivered activity sessions to over 10,000 pupils.

Jayne Brewer, CEO of 2B Enterprising, commented,

“The Bumbles of Honeywood programme is all about developing practical, useful skills which will be valued by employers in years to come. Partnering schools with businesses such as the Port of Milford Haven enables us to bring these skills to life in the classroom and expose young people to a host of new future opportunities that they may not realise exist.”

For information on the programme visit www.2benterprising.co.uk