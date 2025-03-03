Port Renews Support for Local Youth Charity

The Port of Milford Haven and Milford Youth Matters have renewed their long-running partnership for the ninth year.

The Port of Milford Haven will continue to provide funding to Milford Youth Matters (MYM), a local charity providing young people aged 14-25 with year-round support and development opportunities, regular events and activities, plus access to hot meals and a warm, safe space during the colder months.

The charity serves a youth population of over 2,500 in a community which has three distinct wards of multiple deprivation.

Working in partnership for almost a decade, the Port of Milford Haven and Milford Youth Matters have developed multiple initiatives to positively engage with young people, helping to develop their skills and confidence and prepare them for a lifetime of opportunities.

One of the most popular initiatives is the multi-award winning ‘Under the Bridge’ project which has been running since 2016. In 2024 ‘Under the Bridge’ attracted 217 young people and is set to attract greater numbers in 2025 with new activities being planned.

The project uses detached youthwork methodology to provide fun, engaging and positive organised activities in areas where young people regularly congregate. It was initially established to tackle anti-social behaviour around Milford Waterfront in a positive and proactive manner, but has grown over the years to deliver much more. Young people are not only able to attend the activities, but can also plan, volunteer and work at multiple events organised by the charity, developing their professional and soft skills.

Thanks to the Port’s funding, MYM was also able to continue its ‘Winter Warmers’ initiative this winter, providing hot meals and cookery training to young people. Other supported events include the annual MYM versus Port Staff football match, Christmas Dinner for young people and their families, and the development of an Academy to provide education and paid jobs to individuals wanting to build professional skills.

Emily Jones, Stakeholder Engagement Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“We are thrilled to be renewing our partnership with Milford Youth Matters. As a Trust Port we support many local causes, and we’re delighted to see this partnership already making a tangible difference to young people’s lives in the local community. “The return of popular events like Under the Bridge and the introduction of the Milford Youth Matters Academy, offering real-life employment opportunities, training and development for young people aged 16+, is another great step towards a bright future for our local youth.”

Dayle Gibby, Coordinator of Milford Youth Matters, said: