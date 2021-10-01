Port of Milford Haven’s CEO to Step Down from Role

Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven has announced he will step down from his role at the end of April 2022. Andy became CEO in 2018 and will have been at the Port for 11 years.

Andy has played a significant role in building the current positive culture at the Port, creating an environment of collaboration, not just within the organisation but across our community and our stakeholders in Wales and the UK. He has helped ensure the delivery of some key strategic priorities and set the vision for the Port’s future.

This has been a difficult decision for Andy as he remains vested in the future of Pembrokeshire but feels the time is right for him personally to step back and hand over the reins to take the Port forward into its exciting future.

Andy said “The team at the Port is led by a committed Board of Directors, a passionate Senior Management Team and a fantastic team of employees who I’ve had the pleasure working with over the last 11 years. I know they will continue to ensure the Port plays a crucial role in building the Haven’s prosperity.”

Chris Martin, Chairman said “We will miss Andy but he leaves the Port in a strong position for future growth and we sincerely thank him for his vision, leadership and contributions and wish him the absolute best in all his future plans and endeavours.”