Port of Milford Haven Reports Strong Growth, Long Term Investment and Resilience in 2025

The Port of Milford Haven's 2025 Annual Report demonstrates a year of continued resilience, clear purpose, and the tangible benefits of long‑term stewardship.

During 2025, the Port achieved 11% growth in gross tonnage and 17% growth in total cargo movements, underlining the strength of its core operations and customer-focused strategy. Service performance also remained industry-leading, with the Port delivering greater than 98% service availability for customers of its pilotage services.

Turnover increased to £45.2m in 2025 (2024: £43.2m), with operating profit of £5.2m (2024: £6.8m). Profit before interest and tax improved to £6.9m, (2024: £6.1m) supported by the £1.7m gain on revaluation of investment properties.

This growth reflects deliberate and long-term strategic choices, the Port said. As a trust port, it continues to operate in a manner that advances economic prosperity, strengthens environmental resilience, and ensures that local communities, customers, and nature share in the benefits of a thriving port.

Significant investment continued throughout the year, with £18.0m invested in 2025 following £27.4m in 2024. Key projects included enhancements to essential marine infrastructure, such as the construction of a new pilot jetty, a refurbished Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) command centre, and sea trials for its new world class 22m pilot boat, Llanion, all supporting the safe and efficient operation of the Waterway.

Reflecting its focus on people, the Port's workforce continued to grow. Twenty-five new employees joined the business during 2025, alongside four new apprentices – a record intake for the Port. The Port has also expanded its marine team by 35% over the past five years, strengthening resilience and maintaining exceptional levels of service for Waterway users.

The organisation was also particularly proud to achieve 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ status, an important milestone within a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Dr Siân George, Chair of the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“Our continued growth has been achieved not by chance, but through deliberate choices, and reflects our long-term perspective – one that prioritises our customers and our many stakeholders. As a trust port, we are committed to our mandate to ensure we hand on the Port in a better condition to future generations. We do this by placing responsible growth, environmental stewardship and prosperity for the communities who depend on the Waterway, at the forefront of our decision-making process.”

Tom Sawyer, CEO at the Port, added:

“I would describe 2025 as another year of solid performance; one where our service delivery and business resilience continued to improve. We saw our fourth consecutive year of revenue growth and another year of strong profits. We thank our customers and Waterway communities and partners for their ongoing support, collaboration and challenge helping us to continually improve. And our thanks to our teams who have worked with an unerring focus on ensuring the Port of Milford Haven continues to deliver what our customers and communities deserve.”

Read the Port of Milford Haven's Annual Report here: Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025.