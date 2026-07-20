Port of Milford Haven Invites Public to Annual Stakeholder Meeting

The Port of Milford Haven is inviting members of the public to attend its Annual Stakeholder Meeting on Thursday 30th July at Milford Waterfront, followed by networking and refreshments.

Held in the Atrium at Sybil House from 2pm, the event provides an opportunity for attendees to hear directly from the Port's leadership team about the latest projects, recent achievements, investment programmes and future plans. The meeting will also include a dedicated Q&A session giving people the chance to engage with staff about topics of interest to them.

Anna Malloy, Communications and Marketing Director at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“Our Annual Stakeholder Meeting is an important opportunity to share progress, discuss our plans for the future and hear directly from the organisations and communities we work with and live in. We encourage anyone with an interest in the Port and the wider Milford Haven Waterway to join us for what promises to be an informative and engaging afternoon.”

Following the meeting, attendees are invited to join the team for coffee and cake at The Old Rectory Bar and Bistro at Milford Waterfront between 4pm and 5pm to network and enjoy the company of fellow stakeholders.

To register, please click here. Questions can be submitted in advance during the ticket registration process.