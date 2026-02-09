Port of Milford Haven Expands Support for Marine Pre-Cadetship Students

Pembrokeshire College students enrolled on the Pre-Cadetship course will gain hands-on maritime experience thanks to additional funding from the Port of Milford Haven.

Launched in 2023, the Enhanced Marine Engineering Pre-Cadetship programme offers learners with aspirations of a career at sea the opportunity to develop technical knowledge and practical skills essential for the maritime industry.

Over the past three years, the Port has funded students’ uniform to help foster pride and teamwork. This year, its support goes even further, covering Royal Yachting Association (RYA) practical courses in Radar Operations, First Aid Training for Mariners, Navigation and Seamanship Essentials and Professional Practices and Responsibilities.

Brian Stewart, Assistant Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“The Pre-Cadetship training at Pembrokeshire College gives students a real insight into life in the maritime, deck and engineering sectors, while building key qualities such as discipline and teamwork. It’s great to see these enhanced practical opportunities being offered this year, which will provide students with invaluable experience and a clearer pathway into our diverse industry.”

Tim Berry, Maritime Lecturer/ Faculty of Engineering and Computing at Pembrokeshire College, said:

“The additional support from the Port of Milford Haven makes a tangible difference to our learners. These RYA-accredited practical courses allow the Pre-Cadets to translate classroom theory into real maritime skills, building their confidence and readiness for a career at sea. We’re incredibly proud of the opportunities this partnership continues to create for the next generation of marine engineers.”

For more information on the Enhanced Marine Engineering Pre-Cadetship, visit here.