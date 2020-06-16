Port of Milford Haven Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

The Port of Milford Haven has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Chitty, to join its Senior Management Team and Board of Directors.

Jonathan was previously CFO for Unipart Group and has extensive finance experience including mergers and acquisitions, international treasury, tax and risk management, as well as financial reporting, controls and analysis. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Jonathan has wider experience in IT implementations, business turnarounds and project management. At the Unipart Group, Jonathan has built knowledge of various operating business models in different sectors, including multi-site branch outlets, franchising, and e-commerce across automotive, leisure, marine and manufacturing sectors.

Jonathan is delighted to have joined the Port, commenting

“I am very proud to be joining the Port at such an important time in its history. The Port has a rich and diverse heritage and I am really looking forward to working alongside my new colleagues, and continuing to develop the strong partnerships that the Port has locally, nationally and globally to continue to build the Haven’s prosperity.”

Welcoming Jonathan to the team, Chief Executive Andy Jones said

“Jonathan brings a wealth of experience to the organisation having worked in many different industries during his career. He joins the Port at an exciting time as the Milford Waterfront development gathers serious momentum and a decision on the Pembroke Dock Marine project, part of the Swansea Bay City Deal, is imminent. Jonathan will play a key role in helping to determine and deliver the overall strategy for the Port, while ensuring we have the financial resilience to invest in future developments for the prosperity of the region.”

Jonathan takes over from Interim Chief Financial Officer Mark O’Connor.