Port of Milford Haven and The Crown Estate Collaborate to Tackle Marine Fly-Tipping

The Port of Milford Haven and The Crown Estate have launched a joint initiative to tackle marine fly‑tipping and the growing presence of derelict vessels in the Milford Haven Waterway, with a pilot project focused on Castle Pill.

Castle Pill, an important tidal inlet connected directly to the main port channel, has experienced an accumulation of abandoned and improperly managed vessels alongside illegally dumped waste. These derelict vessels present significant and escalating risks to maritime safety, port operations, and the environment.

Through this collaboration, the Port of Milford Haven and The Crown Estate will deliver a coordinated approach to monitoring, enforcement, and removal including working together to prevent future fly-tipping. This initial project in Castle Pill will see the removal of at least five derelict vessels that are at immediate risk of floating free during spring tides and entering the main navigational channel, where they could directly impact navigation.

Brian Macfarlane, Harbour Patrol Officer at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“Derelict vessels are a serious and unpredictable safety and environmental risk. Unlit and poorly maintained boats can break free, sink, or drift into navigational channels with little warning, endangering crews, disrupting port operations, and threatening the environmentally protected waters of the Milford Haven Waterway.”

Ryan Pratt, Coastal & Leisure Portfolio Manager at The Crown Estate, added:

“Caring for our marine and coastal environment is vital so future generations can continue to benefit. This partnership provides a practical, effective response to fly‑tipping and abandoned vessels, helping to protect sensitive habitats and the people who depend on safe, reliable waterways.”

The project forms part of a wider commitment to environmental protection, pollution prevention, and the safe management of marine assets across the Milford Haven Waterway.