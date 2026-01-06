Port Delivers ‘Exceptional Performance’ with Triple LNG Vessel Turnaround

The Port of Milford Haven has successfully welcomed three inbound LNG vessels within a 12-hour period.

It says this demonstrates the operational efficiency and strong collaborative approach of customers and stakeholders across the Milford Haven Waterway.

During December 2025, the Vivirt City LNG, Asklipios and Orion Spirit berthed at South Hook LNG and Dragon LNG, an achievement made possible through “exceptional” coordination between tug and mooring gang provider Svitzer, shipping agents, the terminals and the Port of Milford Haven’s marine team.

The ships carried around 170,000m³ of liquefied natural gas each, weighing 90,000 DWT, underscoring the scale and complexity of the logistics involved.

Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven, Mike Ryan, said:

“Handling three LNG vessels in the space of 12 hours is a testament to the strong working relationships we have built with our customers and service providers. Accommodating ships of this size requires meticulous planning and teamwork, and it was fantastic to see all parties collaborating to deliver such a positive outcome. Safety remained our top priority throughout the operation, ensuring every step was carried out with the highest standards of precision and vigilance.”

