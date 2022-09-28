Popular North Wales Golf Club and Holiday Park Hits the Market

Savills, on behalf of a private client, has brought to market the well-established Pennant Park Golf Club and Holiday Park in Holywell, Flintshire, for an undisclosed amount.

The property extends to approximately c.112 acres (45.29 ha) with the golf course and facilities occupying the majority of the site. The 18 hole golf course extends to 6,059 yards and par 70 from the white tees. There is also a putting green and practice area together with a six-bay driving range. There is significant potential to increase income generation through the planning permission for 73 holiday lodges, of which 58 pitches have already been developed, and 18 of which are privately owned and income generating.

The clubhouse was constructed in the early 2000s and spans c.5,060 sq ft (c.470 sq m), with views over a small lake and the 18th green. It is a purpose built two-storey building providing a comprehensive range of accommodation including main lobby and cloakroom with accessible toilet facilities, separate changing room and facilities, lounge and bar, kitchen, reception and conservatory with access to the terrace. On the first floor is a large function room with bar, office and staff cloakroom.

The popular Golf Club and Holiday Park is situated in a stunning rural location with areas of the course having views over the Dee Estuary to the Wirral Peninsula. The small village of Whitford is nearby and the historic market town of Holywell is approximately three miles distant. Access to road networks is good with junction 31 of the A55 North Wales Expressway being approximately four miles from the property.

