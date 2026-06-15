Popular Newport Pub Officially Reopens Following Major Refurbishment

Doors to the Man of Gwent pub in Newport are back open again following a six-figure summer refurbishment.

Located on Chepstow Road, the Flaming Grill pub, part of pub company and brewer Greene King, has undergone a refurbishment including a complete redecoration of the interior, new furniture and lighting. The pub's toilets have also undergone a full refurbishment.

The pub has installed a state-of-the-art media wall as well as upgraded TV screens and sound systems, which will show live fixtures across Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Outside, the pub's garden has been refreshed with new furniture, festoon lighting and signage.

The Man of Gwent made a donation to Newport Country Association Football Club as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Rebecca Gardiner, general manager at the Man of Gwent, said: