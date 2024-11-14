Popham Kidney Support Receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Popham Kidney Support, the kidney charity based in Swansea, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest award a local voluntary group or charity can receive in the UK and is an equivalent to an MBE.

Founded in 2013, Popham Kidney Support provides vital assistance to children, young people, adults, and their families facing kidney disease across Wales. Originally established as “The Paul Popham Fund” in memory of the late Paul Popham, father of current CEO Joanne Popham, the charity offers a range of services, including peer support, counselling, education, awareness programmes, health groups, activity days, and fundraising initiatives.

As the charity approaches its twelfth year, it has raised over £1 million to help those impacted by kidney disease and offered support to over 3,000 individuals last year alone.

Popham Kidney Support is one of the 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, serving as a great reminder of the positive impact volunteers and charities are having in the lives of people in local communities, across the UK.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Recipients of The King’s Award are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. This year, a multitude of volunteer groups and charities, offering a diverse range of support services and aid, are being recognised across the UK.

Representatives of Popham Kidney Support will receive the award crystal and certificate from Roberta Fleet, Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan in late summer 2025. Two members from Popham Kidney Support will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with fellow recipients of this year’s award.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said:

“I, along with our dedicated team and incredible volunteers, am honoured and delighted that Popham Kidney Support is receiving The King’s Award. This recognition means so much to us, as we work tirelessly to offer meaningful support – whether emotional, practical, or financial – to individuals and families affected by kidney disease. “Eleven years ago, after the loss of our wonderful father, Paul Popham, my sister Claire and I set out to build a charity in his memory. Our mission was clear: to ensure that no one facing the challenges of kidney disease, as he did, would ever feel alone. “To receive The King’s Award as a recognition of all we have achieved, and as motivation for the work we will continue to do, is overwhelming. It is a tribute to our father’s legacy and to the commitment of everyone involved in making Popham Kidney Support what it is today.”

Gail Williams, Peer Support Manager at Popham Kidney Support, added: