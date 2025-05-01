Popham Kidney Support 5K Series Fundraiser Returns

A charity has announced the return of its 5K series fundraiser for its seventh consecutive year.

Popham Kidney Support, the kidney charity based in Swansea, will hold its annual 5K series, a running event where all proceeds will go to the charity, supporting kidney patients across Wales.

The series is in partnership with Paul Popham Running Club, the charity’s affiliate running club, and will be held in association with Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable leisure organisations.

Taking place on May 14, June 11, and July 9, along Swansea Bay, the event offers a fun and competitive experience for both new and seasoned runners.

Affiliated by Welsh Athletics, and a fully licensed event, the series will recognise the top three finishers amongst junior, senior and master categories, of each race. The series will also count towards Power of 10 rankings – offering competitive runners the chance to secure official times.

Running alongside the main event, there will be two fun runs designed for different age groups: a 1K and a 2K. The 1K run is open to children in school years 4 and below, while the 2K is for those in school years 5 and 6. Both are timed events, with the 1K covering one lap around the cenotaph and the 2K covering two laps.

With proper start and finish lines, official timings and medals up for grabs, young runners can experience the excitement of an official race day.

Alongside headline sponsor Freedom Leisure, there are several additional sponsors, including John Weaver, Vital Financial Planning, Easy Move Self Storage and J&S products.

While competing, participants can enjoy a flat and fast course, starting and finishing at The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen. Each 5K race will start at 7pm and participants will need to register between 6pm and 6:30pm. The children’s fun run starts at 5pm and registration will be between 4pm and 4:30pm.

All event proceeds will be donated to Popham Kidney Support, helping to support both children and adults living with kidney disease in Wales, as well as their families.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said: