Pop Mart to Open First Welsh Store at St David’s Cardiff

St David’s Cardiff has announced that POP MART is on its way to the city shopping destination.

The pop culture and entertainment brand, famed for its designer collectibles, has chosen St David’s as the location for its first Welsh store.

POP MART’s 2,529 sq ft store will offer guests the chance to explore its best-selling ranges including THE MONSTERS – with Labubu dolls – as well as HIRONO, SKULLPANDA, and more.

With more than 500 physical stores across 30 countries worldwide, POP MART currently has 13 physical stores in the UK, with five of these in London.

Set to launch at St David’s Cardiff later this year, with an opening date to be announced soon, the new POP MART store will be located on the upper level of the Grand Arcade, close to River Island and Zara.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“Following strong demand from our guests, we’re thrilled to be bringing POP MART to St David’s. With its loyal global following, POP MART’s arrival reflects our long-term commitment to bringing exciting, world-class brands to Wales. We know the brand will be hugely popular and that there will be a great deal of anticipation for its arrival.”

A POP MART UK representative said: