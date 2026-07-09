Pontypridd and Port Talbot Shortlisted for First UK Town of Culture

Pontypridd and Port Talbot are among 15 towns shortlisted to become the UK's first Town of Culture, after nearly 400 places from across the country entered the landmark competition.

Shortlisted towns will now receive £60,000 each to develop their full bids, which will be assessed by the independent judging panel. One finalist will then be selected from each category with the overall winner being announced early next year. The winner will be the inaugural UK Town of Culture in 2028.

The shortlisted towns are:

Small towns: Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Lerwick, Sandown, Strabane, and Stockton Town Centre Ward

Medium towns: Corby, Great Yarmouth, Leith, Pontypridd, and Port Talbot

Large towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Grimsby and Rotherham

The UK Town of Culture competition is part of the UK Government’s ambition to restore pride in local areas. Throughout this year, this competition – together with the UK City of Culture 2029 competition – aims to continue to shine a light on local visions and voices from across the UK to help encourage increased local investment, create a lasting sense of pride, and open doors to the arts and culture for everyone.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Congratulations to Port Talbot and Pontypridd on being shortlisted for the UK’s Town of Culture. Both places have a rich heritage that should be celebrated – and I am so pleased to see them get the recognition they deserve. “Port Talbot is renowned for producing some of the greatest actors in the country, all of whom have been inspired by the industrial heritage of the area. Pontypridd is the home of the composers of the Welsh National Anthem, which has been proudly sung at national events for many decades. “I would love to see a Welsh town be crowned the UK’s Town of Culture and I wish both of them every success with their bids.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“I want to say a massive congratulations to the fifteen shortlisted towns and I wish them luck in the next round of the competition. “The fact that we received so many applications just goes to show how proud people are of their towns. When I launched this competition, I wanted to shine a light on our amazing towns all across the UK and the huge contribution they make to our national life. “I am so glad that so many towns have applied and I hope each and every town, whether they have been shortlisted or not, is incredibly proud of the work they have done to champion their local community.”

The shortlisted towns were recommended by the independent panel chaired by Sir Phil Redmond. The other members of the panel were selected to ensure a broad range of cultural experience and regional diversity.

The panel members are:

Sir Phil Redmond (Chair)

Ruth Hollis OBE (Deputy Chair)

Ian Bancroft (Wales Representative)

Kristel Miller (Northern Ireland Representative)

Katy Shaw

Jim Tough (Scotland Representative)

Adipat Virdi

Ian Warren (England Representative)

Paula Williams

Chair of the independent panel Sir Phil Redmond said:

“The response to the competition has been, to say the least, overwhelming, quite literally from all four corners of the UK. It has been fantastic that nearly 400 towns have come forward, sharing their sense of pride, ambition and desire to demonstrate how much they have, and continue to contribute to our national story. “That of course has made making the decision on the shortlist itself much more difficult, never mind the actual winners. “I look forward to visiting those towns that have made the list and I am sure that, just like City of Culture, those that didn’t manage it will have found the experience of taking part worthwhile in strengthening partnerships, raising awareness and reminding us all of the depth and spread of the UK’s cultural landscape. I’d like to thank them all for that.”

The shortlisted places will now work to finalise their bids, which will explain how they would use culture to celebrate their town, showcase original storytelling, empower their local communities and provide more accessible culture in their local area.

From the 15 shortlisted towns, the independent panel will recommend the best small, medium and large town from the full applications they receive. An overall winner from these three towns will be designated the “UK Town of Culture 2028” and receive a £3 million grant from the government. The additional two towns, from the other two categories, will be selected as finalists and receive £250,000 each to carry out part of their programme.

The winner will go on to host a season of culture in 2028, which will help them to deliver a long-lasting legacy of cultural participation and local pride as has been seen in previous winners of the UK City of Culture competition; Derry-Londonderry 2013, Hull 2017, Coventry 2021 and Bradford 2025.

The UK Government’s ambition behind the UK Town of Culture competition is for towns to reap similar benefits from the experience of bidding and encouraging local residents to get involved in cultural events to celebrate their town.

Previous UK City of Culture holders – Derry-Londonderry, Hull and Coventry – have attracted more than £1 billion in additional investment and welcomed an estimated 2 million visitors, while recent audience research from Bradford 2025 shows more than 80 per cent of attendees felt events increased their pride in the place they live.

In order to recognise all the towns that have bid in the UK Town of Culture competition, every bidding town was invited to submit a postcard to celebrate their bid. Last week these postcards were shared across social media and showcased by National Museums Liverpool in a digital display to celebrate each and every town that has participated in the competition. The postcards will remain within the National Museums Liverpool’s national collection.

Further guidance for shortlisted towns to prepare their full bids for the final stage of the competition will be made available shortly.