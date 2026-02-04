Pontypool Engineering Firm Boosts Team with Three Strategic Appointments

Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has strengthened its team by appointing a trio of new hires spanning across Finance, Health and Safety, and Human Resources.

Joining the steel specialist firm within new roles are Lucy England (Finance Manager), Roger Trueman (SHEQ Manager), and Liam Plummer (HR Advisor).

Richard Selby, Director and Co-Founder, Pro Steel Engineering, said:

“Recruiting Lucy, Roger, and Liam is the strong start to 2026 we were hoping for. We’ve got some big projects in the pipeline, and their differing skillsets will absolutely complement our goals and enhance our company’s positive culture. They’ve hit the ground running with fresh new ideas, ambitious new system installations, and meticulous attention to detail where it’s needed.”

Lucy, from Cwmbran, is a member of Pro Steel’s Senior Leadership Team and she will manage the company’s finances moving forward. A key area of immediate focus for her will be to manage the implementation and installation of a brand new Enterprise Resource Planning system this year for the company.

With over 30 years’ experience in accounting, Lucy brings a strong financial management background to the role, and she’s excited to see the ERP project progress for the benefit of the wider company, with the aim of it being operational by the start of the new financial year (1 July 2026). Outside of work, Lucy is a keen charity fundraiser, and enjoys climbing mountains, and skiing.

Lucy said:

“I’ll be looking to build on the good working relationships with colleagues, drive positive change, and focus on structured approaches as we transition the business to a whole new level.”

From Newport, Roger is Pro Steel’s new Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ) Manager. He will lead on the positive working conditions for staff, and the wider supply chain, while also managing these conditions with key clients, and managing new and existing accreditations.

With over 30 years’ experience in steel fabrication and the wider construction sector, Roger comes to this new role having worked on numerous rail projects, power generation, large industrial infrastructure, and data centre work which will be invaluable to the current and prospective client base.

Among many areas of enjoyment outside of work, Roger is busy preparing to work with his daughter on a street theatre project later this year at the Newport Fringe Festival.

Roger said:

“I’m excited to support a rapidly growing business, and I look forward to continuing the positive reputation with our clients as a provider of products and services to the highest of standards.”

Liam from Cwmbran is Pro Steel’s new dedicated HR lead, with a keen focus on people and culture.

His role will involve establishing and embedding a scalable, practical, and people-centred HR function that supports the organisation through its next phase of growth.

This will include a bespoke internal HR capability, by transitioning day-to-day people matters from third-party support into a sustainable in-house model. Leading on talent attraction and workforce planning too, Liam will ensure the business has the right people in place to support both current operations and future growth.

Liam, who has previously worked with Gwent Police, Deloitte, and HM Revenue & Customs, said:

“I’m most looking forward to seeing Pro Steel Engineering with a confident, well-embedded People & Culture function that is recognised internally as a genuine enabler of business success. I’m keen to see employees clearly understanding how they are rewarded, how performance is managed, and how they can develop their careers within the organisation, while still maintaining the strengths of being a close-knit, well-run SME.”

Pro Steel Engineering is headquartered in Pontypool, Wales and has an office in Heathrow. The company experienced a £17 million turnover last year, operating throughout the UK and internationally.