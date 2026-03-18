Pontardawe Firm Expands with Farm Acquisitions

A Pontardawe-based quad bike dealership and parts manufacturer has purchased two adjacent farms, combining agricultural land with renewable energy generation as part of a long-term diversification strategy.

Agrimek Limited, which trades under Quad Bikes Wales, has acquired Henrhyd Farm in Rhydyfro and Ynysmeudwy Uchaf Farm in Pontardawe. The purchases add 70 acres of land adjacent to the company's existing operations, including sites with established renewable energy installations.

Funded by two loans from Lloyds totalling more than £620,000, the acquisitions represent the latest phase in an expansion journey for company director Gareth Porter, who started the business in August 2003 as a vehicle repair shop. What began as a small operation has expanded to now offer dealership and manufacturing operations across a 130-acre site, exporting products across Europe and the United States.

The company has undergone significant transformation over two decades. After pivoting from vehicle repairs into quad bike sales, Gareth bought his first farm in 2007 and began using its sheds to house the growing business. The company now supplies leading brands including Honda, CFMOTO, KYMCO and Quadzilla, while manufacturing its own parts and accessories under the Quadmaxx brand.

Recent investments have focused on creating state-of-the-art facilities and improving sustainability. A village retail unit acquired in 2017 expanded the company's physical presence, while a purpose-built industrial facility followed in 2019. Most recently, a major refurbishment has created a modern showroom and expanded warehouse space, positioning the business for continued success.

The business installed an 85kw solar panel system on the industrial facility's roof and replaced gas heating with electric alternatives – delivering monthly energy savings of £3,000. The new farm acquisitions will enable the company to develop its renewable energy capabilities further while protecting existing tenants.

The business is also committed to delivering social value, developing local talent by offering apprenticeships and work experience placements in partnership with local colleges. Several young people from disadvantaged backgrounds have progressed through the programme, with at least one securing full-time employment.

Gareth Porter, company director at Quad Bikes Wales, said:

“These purchases are about securing the long-term future of the business. Having land adjacent to our existing site gives us room to grow, while the renewable energy element provides diversification and aligns with the sustainability investments we've already made across the business. “We’ve banked with Lloyds since the beginning of our journey, more than 20 years ago. The partnership has allowed us to remain competitive and agile in what can often be a challenging market. Working with Lloyds to maintain growth means we can continue focusing considerable energy on delivering work that helps our local community – meaning we’re giving back to them as much as they’ve supported us.”

James Green, Commercial Relationship Manager at Lloyds, said: