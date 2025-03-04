Police & Crime Commissioner to Attend Wales’ first Digital Social Care Showcase

The North Wales Regional Partnership Board is set to host Wales’ first ever Digital Social Care Showcase.

The event, on Wednesday 5 March, at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, will bring together people who both provide and use social care, their family and friends to learn how technology can help them every day.

This could include reminder apps to take medication, or smart home gadgets that control lights and heating. Talks and activities about different technology to help people with learning disabilities, mobility issues, older people and anyone who may need support are also part of the day.

Andy Dunbobbin, Police & Crime Commissioner North Wales, who has an avid interest in the development of digitalisation throughout the region will be welcomed by Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Chair of the Regional Partnership Board.

Cllr Morgan said:

“We’re delighted to have Andy Dunbobbin join us at the showcase event. A first for Wales, this is part of work undertaken by our joint health and social care North Wales Digital, Data and Technology Board that highlighted that there’s lots of opportunities to use technology, but that people don’t necessarily know about. “There will be lots of opportunities to show Andy about how health and social care can use technology in practice. It will all be grounded in people’s lived experience of social care.”

Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said:

“As Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales and someone with a professional background in digital and IT, I am delighted to be attending Wales’ first ever Digital Social Care Showcase. It’s a real coup to have such an important event here in North Wales, featuring all the ways that the digital world can help deliver a modern, user-focused social care service for a changing health landscape.”

The North Wales Regional Partnership Board was established to meet Part 9 of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014. The Board works together with partners to support the wellbeing of people of all ages across North Wales. Partners include the six local authorities in North Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and other statutory and voluntary partners including housing, police and fire services. The Board oversees the planning and integration of services to ensure effective care and support are in place to meet the needs of the population.