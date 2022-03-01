PODCAST: Episode 5 – Social Value in Social Care

The Wales Co-operative Centre has launched its new podcast series on social value in social care, construction, procurement and housing, in partnership with Business News Wales.

Hosted by former-newsreader and presenter Sian Lloyd, the podcasts will explore into social value in detail and discover what it means to different industries.

The final podcast in the series talks about the role social value plays in social care.

Guests joining Sian Lloyd in Episode Five include Donna Coyle – Project Manager at the Wales Co-operative Centre and Keri Llewellyn – Managing Director at All Care. This podcasts takes you on a social value journey and highlights how independent providers are offering value at local level, all the time.

