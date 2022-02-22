PODCAST: Episode 4 – Social Value in Procurement and Community Wealth Building

The Wales Co-operative Centre has launched its new podcast series on social value in social care, construction, procurement and housing, in partnership with Business News Wales.

Hosted by former-newsreader and presenter Sian Lloyd, the podcasts will explore into social value in detail and discover what it means to different industries.

In episode four, the Wales Co-operative Centre invited Jayne Lynch, Cardiff University and Antonia Jennings, CLES to discuss how organisations spend money matters and has a direct impact on our communities.

The podcast highlights that social value goes beyond procurement and organisations have the power to contribute to community wealth building.

