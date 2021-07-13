Pobl Leads the Way in Wales for Social Rent Builds

Pobl Group has been ranked 4th in the UK for the number of homes built for social rent during 2020/21.

Influential trade publication Inside Housing’s annual Top 50 Biggest Builders development survey of how many homes housing associations are building highlights that the Group completed 478 homes across all tenures during the period, 282 of which were for social rent. That is the fourth highest figure across the whole of the UK and more than any other housing association in Wales.

The survey also sees Pobl included in the top 50 based on their pipeline programme for the next 12 months.

It comes after Pobl celebrated hitting its target of creating 3,000 new homes during the five-year period to 2021, despite the challenges of Covid lockdown last year, and have now set an ambitious goal of 10,000 new homes across the decade to 2030.

“It’s fantastic to see such recognition for the work Pobl are doing to provide much needed quality, affordable homes for Wales” said Neil Barber, Executive Director – Commercial, at Pobl Group. “At Pobl we are so pleased that we were able to help so many people into a new home last year. We want to build sustainable mixed tenure communities and while we are proud of delivering so many social rented homes, we also know that our shared ownership homes have also made a huge difference in helping local people get on the property ladder and for those who may be starting over after a change in circumstances. “Our in-house ability to also deliver outright sales contributes greatly to our placemaking ethos where we aim to create opportunities across the housing spectrum. We want to say a big thank you to our contractor and consultant partners who did so much to adapt and overcome the challenges we all faced last year and to keep on creating these new homes. A proportion of the homes we completed are also helping us bring more momentum on our journey to net zero carbon and we cannot speak highly enough of the support and leadership which Welsh Government has shown in driving this forward.”

One place behind Pobl in fifth place on the list were Wales & West, evidence of the importance Welsh Government has placed on tackling the housing issue according to Neil Barber;

“The support we receive from Welsh Government and our local authority partners makes such a difference in our ability to deliver homes at this scale. “It’s a great reflection of Welsh Government’s commitment to affordable housing that there are two Welsh RSLs in the top five for delivering social rented homes in the UK.”

A not-for-profit organisation with almost half a century of creating affordable homes, Pobl manages more than 13,500 homes and nearly 4,000 student rooms across Wales, employing over 2,000 people.