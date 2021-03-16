Platform Resourcing Appoints Helen Way as Business Development Manager

Recruitment agency, Platform Resourcing has appointed Helen Way as Business Development Manager as the business experiences a record period of growth.

With an 89% growth of revenue expected for quarter 1, Platform Resourcing now works with some of the highest profile Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Logistics and Office Support businesses across South Wales and the West. They have seen an increase in demand for there services. With an ambitious plan to recruit another four full time members of staff over Q2, Platform have established themselves as a recruitment partner of choice for a variety of companies: offering Permanent, Contract and Temporary recruitment solutions.

Helen Way will work alongside Managing Director David Rowlands; taking responsibility for creating long term client relationships, business development strategy, processes and procedures.

Helen has over 10 years-experience within recruitment, business development. She is well known through South Wales and the West for project delivery and building sustainable long-term relationships.

Managing Director – David Rowlands said

“Helen’s addition to the team goes some way to showing our ambition and drive to bring the best possible service to the clients we work with. Helen’s experience within the sector is vital; but of greater importance is Helen’s ability to understand clients challenges and to work with them to provide effective, recruitment solutions.” “I have no doubt that Helen will make a fine addition to the team.”

Helen Way said