Plastics Firm Expansion Set to Bring 100 New Jobs and Major Carbon Reduction Boost

A plastic processing firm is creating 100 new jobs in South Wales and making a significant contribution to reducing Wales’ carbon footprint.

J & A Young (Leicester) Ltd, known as Jayplas, received Welsh Government support in 2023 to establish a plastics reprocessing operation at the former Toyoda Gosei factory in Gorseinon, Swansea, and a second site operating at Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate, Tredegar. More than 100 jobs will be created across both sites by March 2028, when both are expected to be fully operational.

This support will allow the company to more than double Wales’ reprocessing capacity for recycled plastic, with output from both sites capable of processing at least 100,000 tonnes of recycled flexible and rigid plastics a year.

The Welsh Government said it will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Wales by around 150,000 tonnes per year – the equivalent of taking 120,000 cars off the road – making a “significant contribution” towards zero waste and net zero emissions by 2050.

Welsh Government Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

“Jayplas choosing to open a second site here in Wales is a further boost to decarbonisation and will see the company create green jobs in an area with a rich industrial past. This is exactly the sort of sustainable, future-facing employment we want to foster as part of our transition to a circular economy. “Our new Welsh Government is focused on creating a stronger, more productive net zero economy that delivers for people in every part of Wales.”

Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd said:

“Expanding our plastic reprocessing capacity in Wales is a vital step that will see the recycling, that we are world class at collecting, being processed into valuable material that then goes back into the economy. “By keeping valuable materials in circulation and out of the environment, the Jayplas facility will help reduce emissions whilst delivering real benefits for communities and the natural environment across Wales. I'm delighted that Welsh Government investment is helping to make this happen as part of our commitment to net zero.”

Jayplas Commercial Manager Kerry O’Neill said:

“Jayplas is delighted to announce we are opening two Plastics Processing and Recycling plants in Swansea and Tredegar. We have worked closely with the Welsh Government to expand our operations into Wales. “We will utilise the latest, state of the art technology to ensure we have market leading facilities producing the highest quality products and bring long term investment and sustainable employment to the area.”

Cllr John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy & Place, said: