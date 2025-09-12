Plans Unveiled for Outdoor Gym Area at Llangollen’s Riverside Park

Work is set to take place to improve and develop areas to help health and wellbeing along Llangollen’s Riverside Park.

Funded by Shared Prosperity Transitional Year, the work will be coordinated and carried out by Denbighshire County Council’s Streetscene department.

It follows previous improvement work at the park during the last few years which has seen initiatives including a nine-hole bespoke mini golf and play equipment added to the area.

Developments to take place at Riverside Park, where funding allows, will include the introduction of an outdoor gym area to the rear of the existing skate park. This will include the removal of the hedge row, landscaping the immediate area and installation of a number of outdoor gym equipment pieces

Plans also include the removal of existing hedge row by the picnic area/benched and installation of bow top fencing, to include pedestrian access gate and the installation of accessible picnic bench, to include required ground works.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport said: