Plans to Tackle Recruitment Crisis by Tapping into Wales’ Hidden Talent Pool

With employers from all sectors across Wales facing a recruitment crisis, CIPD Wales has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign to help plug the shortfall by matching thousands of potential jobseekers with businesses.

Wales’ jobless figure currently stands at a near record low of 3.1% and almost every sector is reporting staffing shortages as the country emerges from the pandemic. This campaign will work with some of the most disadvantaged groups in society, including young people, carers, ex-offenders and those who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness.

Hidden in Plain Sight will encourage people into or back into the workplace and help tackle staffing shortages by working directly with organisations across a range of sectors to encourage and support the thousands of individuals from under-represented groups into the workplace.

The target groups include young people aged 18-24, carers, including young carers, unpaid carers and former carers; the socially excluded, including those who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness and ex-offenders; and those whose first careers have ended early, such as ex-service personnel and elite athletes.

Working with these groups, where there is currently less easily accessible support available, the aim is that through Hidden in Plain Sight, individuals will be offered training, support and mentoring that will lead directly to employment.

To identify those who could benefit from the scheme, CIPD Wales is working in partnership with organisations from each sector including Huggard, Wales’ leading centre for people who are homeless and sleeping rough, and Carers Wales, who represent and support carers from across the country to identify the barriers currently preventing them from work.

Lesley Richards, Head of CIPD Wales, said:

Hidden in Plain Sight is a massive opportunity for businesses in Wales and individuals wanting to enter or re-enter the workplace – those we are calling Wales’ hidden talent pool. This pool of hidden talent across the country is largely untapped, but holds many relevant and transferrable skills that could make huge strides towards mitigating the current recruitment crisis. We believe the scheme has the potential to get thousands of people into sustainable work; upskilling individuals and providing an essential workforce for Welsh businesses which will have benefits across society.

CIPD Wales is the professional body for HR and people development with members across Wales who are responsible for recruiting, managing and developing a large proportion of the workforce.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething addressed the audience at an event to launch the campaign saying:

The Welsh Government is committed to a delivering a fairer and more equal Wales, where nobody is held back. Narrowing the skills divide and tackling inequality is key to fostering an economy that works for everyone, and this important initiative by CIPD Wales supports the ambitions outlined in the recently launched Employability and Skills plan.

The Minister placed particular focus on the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, adding:

We need to give young people hope for the future and ensure they are not left behind in the post pandemic world. We want employers to work with us as we aim to help young people across Wales fulfil their potential through a good quality job, an apprenticeship, a meaningful work placement, or training. I welcome this announcement by CIPD Wales and look forward to seeing it benefit some of those furthest from the labour market across Wales.

CIPD has 6,000 members across Wales who will play a key role as potential employers as well as mentors and providers of work experience to upskill individuals. CIPD will consult with businesses across Wales at an early stage to identify the abilities, skills and attributes they are looking for in order that training is specifically tailored.

A series of roadshows later in the year will be held across the country to deliver opportunities directly to individuals.

If your business would like to be involved in Hidden in Plain Sight, contact Lesley Richards, Head of CIPD Wales at [email protected]