Plans to Enhance Biodiversity Along New Green Corridor on Ynys Môn

A recent study commissioned by social enterprise Menter Môn and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has identified a range of opportunities to improve landscapes and ecosystems along a proposed new green corridor across the island.

Known as Glasffordd Môn, it will be an off-road walking and cycling route that will stretch from Niwbwrch (Newborough) in the south of Anglesey to Amlwch in the north. The project aims to support wildlife, improve habitats, and enrich the natural environment across Ynys Môn.

The study, which focused on the southern section of Glasffordd Môn, revealed a diverse range of habitats along the route, including grassland, scrub, woodland, and wetland areas. These habitats support several protected and priority species, such as nesting birds, roosting and commuting bats, reptiles, otters, and various terrestrial invertebrates.

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said:

“The main aim of this study was to identify ways in which biodiversity, habitats, and local communities can all benefit from the development of the new green corridor. As part of the study the public were invited to share their views via a questionnaire and contributed to a workshop. “Recommendations include planting native species, creating waterbodies, improving water quality, and managing habitats and species. Specific proposals such as wildflower seeding, tree planting, and installing bird and bat boxes were also highlighted. “The study further stressed the importance of involving local communities in delivering biodiversity enhancement projects.”

Glasffordd Môn Chair, Dr Wyn Morgan, added:

“This project is about more than connectivity – it’s about safeguarding and celebrating the unique natural heritage of Ynys Môn. Glasffordd Môn will serve as a living example of how sustainable active travel and biodiversity can go hand in hand.”

Natural Resources Wales is a key partner in the development of Glasffordd Môn.

Sian Williams, Head of North West Wales Operations for NRW, said:

“Glasffordd Môn brings to life the vision of our corporate plan – where nature and people thrive together. It will improve existing habitats, boost connectivity for wildlife, and give communities greener, safer ways to travel. “By linking places like Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest, The Dingle Nature Reserve and RSPB Cors Ddyga, it opens up access to beautiful green spaces. It also supports local businesses and jobs, creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism. “This is a fantastic example of how we can connect people with nature while protecting and improving the environment for future generations.”

The vision for Glasffordd Môn is to create a central cross-island route that could serve as a backbone for a wider network of high-quality paths across Anglesey and the Menai Strait. The recent announcement that Anglesey County Council has secured funding to extend Lôn Las Cefni from Malltraeth to Niwbwrch is seen as an important step to making this vision a reality.