Plans to Boost Housing in Cardiff With 60 New Council Homes

Plans to deliver 60 new council homes in Cathays as part of Cardiff Council's Council Housing Development Programme have been unveiled.

Proposals to acquire a new housing development on Crwys Road – providing 60 apartments alongside a purpose-built community centre and ground floor retail space – will be considered by Cabinet at its next meeting on Thursday, July 16.

The plans form part of the council's commitment to deliver more than 4,500 new homes across the city.

Cllr Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“We are exploring a wider range of delivery options beyond our core new build programme to help meet the urgent need for affordable housing. This proposal would deliver 60 new council homes, helping to ensure more people in Cardiff have access to a safe and secure place to live.”

The proposed development is located on the site of the former Co-op store and office building at 62–64 Crwys Road, within a well-connected residential area close to shops, services and public transport.

The redevelopment, which has already received planning approval, would deliver a five-storey mixed-use building, including 60 apartments for council rent, a community centre and ground floor retail space.

Under the proposal, the council would enter into a purchase agreement with developer Willowmead Holdings Ltd (WHL) to acquire the completed development. Construction is expected to be finished by summer 2028, subject to Cabinet approval, successful due diligence and grant funding allocation.

As part of the scheme, the council is working with Cathays Community Group to relocate them from their existing building on Cathays Terrace into the new ground floor community space.

Cllr Thorne added:

“Cardiff continues to face significant housing pressures, which is why we are bringing forward proposals that increase the supply of council homes as quickly and responsibly as possible.”

Should Cabinet approve the proposal, authority would be delegated to officers to complete the necessary due diligence and satisfy the agreed conditions before any acquisition proceeds.