Plans Submitted for New Homes in Llantwit Fardre

Detailed plans for a new housing development on the former Clariant site in Church Village, Llantwit Fardre, have been drawn up.

Bellway Wales has submitted a reserved matters planning application to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, for 95 homes to be built on the 7.5-acre site, which lies surrounded by woodland to the south-west of Church Village.

The derelict site, off Llantrisant Road, was used by Clariant for producing chemicals for care products until 2012 but has been vacant since, with all the buildings on the site now demolished.

Bellway’s plans include two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, with seven homes – a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses – provided as affordable housing for local people. The development will also include a children’s play area and open space.

The land already has outline permission for residential development, which was granted in May this year.

Sales Director for Bellway Wales, Billie Oaten, said:

“There is a real demand for new housing in Llantwit Fardre, and this vacant brownfield site off Llantrisant Road provides the perfect place to create a thriving new neighbourhood, within easy reach of local facilities and transport links. “We have worked hard to design homes which blend in with the characteristics of the area and also suit people at all stages of the property ladder. “We hope our plans are approved so that we can move forward with construction to deliver these much-needed new homes for local people.”

