Plans Submitted for Major New Employment Site in Newtown

A planning application for a major employment site expected to deliver more than 370 new jobs and an £82 million boost for Mid Wales has been submitted.

CymruTech Park is designed to support long-term economic growth in Mid Wales, providing space for new and expanding businesses while helping to retain local talent and create new career opportunities.

The proposals for CymruTech Park, next to Newtown College, have been developed by Asbri Planning and Hiraeth Architecture for Powys County Council and NPTC Group of Colleges. The scheme includes an advanced manufacturing centre, a range of modern business units and a Green Skills Academy designed to support innovation and growth.

CymruTech Park and the advanced manufacturing centre are expected to deliver an £82 million boost to the area’s output (GVA).

The hybrid application combines full details for the first phase of development – including the site access road, Green Skills Academy and initial business units – alongside outline plans for further phases across the 4.75-hectare site, allowing the project to evolve over time.

The site has already been identified in the Local Development Plan as a key location for employment growth and is intended to support high‑skill job creation in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and green technologies, alongside new training and education opportunities.

The proposals were subject to a statutory pre-application consultation, carried out in line with requirements for major developments in Wales, alongside wider public engagement which included an event at The Hafren.

There were a range of responses and issues raised by residents included traffic, environmental impact, and the proximity of development to nearby homes.

Feedback from the consultation has helped to refine the proposals. Changes include an updated landscape strategy with additional tree planting and screening, particularly around the Green Skills Academy, as well as the retention of existing site features such as the community orchard.

The development has also been supported by a range of technical assessments, including transport, noise, flood risk and ecology, to ensure potential impacts are understood and addressed.

The application can be viewed through the Arcus Built Environment Public Register for Powys here.

As well as delivering employment space, the inclusion of the Green Skills Academy and advanced manufacturing centre aims to strengthen links between education, skills and industry.

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“CymruTech Park represents a major investment in the future of Mid Wales – creating high-quality jobs, supporting local businesses and providing new opportunities for people to build their careers here in Powys. “We know how important it is to retain talent in our communities and this development is about giving people the skills, training and employment opportunities they need without having to leave the area.”

He added:

“We are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views during the consultation. The feedback we received has helped us refine the proposals, strengthen the design and ensure we are taking account of the issues that matter most to residents. “This is an ambitious project, but one that has the potential to bring long-term economic, educational and social benefits to Newtown and the wider region.”

Mark Dacey, CEO NPTC Group of Colleges, added:

“At NPTC Group of Colleges, we are incredibly excited to be part of a project that truly looks to the future. CymruTech Park is about more than buildings, it is about creating opportunity, inspiring innovation and equipping people with the skills they need to thrive in a modern economy. By bringing together education, industry and cutting-edge facilities like the Green Skills Academy, we can help unlock potential, support local ambition and ensure that Mid Wales remains a vibrant, forward-looking place to live, learn and work.”

A series of frequently asked questions about the development, and the answers to them, can viewed on the council’s website.

The project is being developed in alignment with the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with an outline business case due to be considered by the Growing Mid Wales Board, which is accountable for the Growth Deal, in July.

Any businesses looking to move to, or expand in, Newtown, that may be interested in being based on a new technology park, can provide their contact details and a summary of their needs through this online form.