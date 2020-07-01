Plans Submitted for £85m Development in the Welsh Capital

Plans for an £85 million residential development in Cardiff have been submitted. Kingfisher Quarter is a joint venture between Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group.

Located in the heart of the Dumballs Road regeneration zone, Kingfisher Quarter will deliver 433 new one and two-bedroom apartments across two blocks. The development will benefit from generous communal facilities including rooftop gardens and at ground floor level there will be a number of commercial units surrounding a south facing plaza.

The group has partnered with Cardiff-based Urban Centric to manage the development, working alongside locally based CW Architects.

Andrew Woods of Urban Centric, said:

“For too long developments in the city have been dominated by student accommodation. This scheme will provide much-needed accommodation for people of all ages in an ultra-sustainable location within walking distance from Cardiff Central Station.

Chris Waterworth, director, CW Architects, commented:

“We are delighted to have our residential expertise recognised by the client group in this exciting emergent city quarter.”

Chris Allen of Ridgeback Group added:

“Cardiff is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK. The redevelopment of Central Square, Central Quay and Dumballs Road continues to push the city centre southwards and we are excited to bring forward Kingfisher Quarter in the heart of this wider regeneration.”

The site was sold earlier this year to a joint venture between Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group.

Ridgeback Group is a UK-focused residential investor and operator with a residential portfolio in excess of 1,000 homes ranging from planning and in construction through to fully operational.