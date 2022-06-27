Plans Set out to Double the Number of Employee-Owned Businesses in Wales

The Welsh Government wants to double the number of businesses in Wales that are owned by their employees, and is committed to providing greater support for worker buyouts to ensure Wales-based companies remain in Welsh hands, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said today to mark Employee Ownership Day.

The Minister Vaughan Gething last week visted Tregroes Waffles in Llandysul, which is part-owned by the locally-based staff who work for the bakery. An Employee Ownership Trust has benefitted both the owner and the employees, who now have more of a say in the thriving business.

On average, two to three employee buy-out deals take place in Wales each year but the scale of the employee-owned sector has grown in the past few years, and there is potential for many more employee-owned businesses. There are currently 38 in Wales, with 8 created in the last six months.

Employee ownership delivers numerous benefits for employees and for businesses, with evidence showing employee-owned businesses are more productive and more resilient. They are also rooted in their local areas and regions, securing good quality jobs for the longer term within communities across Wales.

Working with Cwmpas, the Welsh Government has recently approved £70,000 of additional support for promoting the benefits and development of employee ownership in Wales to ensure business based in Wales are aware of the opportunities and benefits it offers.

Business Wales and Social Business Wales also offer specialist advice to support employee buy outs, with fully funded and bespoke help available to help business owners decide if employee ownership and share schemes are the right solution for their business.

Further, the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, which is operated by the Development Bank of Wales, offers a potential debt-based funding route for employee buyouts, with support for Management buyouts available through the Wales Management Succession Fund.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: