Plans Approved to Repurpose National Park Site into Sustainable Holiday Park

Plans have been approved to transform the former Royal Oak Camp at Llangorse Lake in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park into a year-round holiday park.

The site was formerly used solely as an activity centre for school children before falling into administration and then ceasing to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new use case is set to open the land and buildings up as overnight holiday accommodation.

Plans will now see the conversion of three of the existing buildings into holiday cottages, a reconfiguration of the car park, and improvements made to an existing on-site restaurant. The site already has capacity for a range of family activities, including horse riding and archery.

Transitioning the site from school use to general holiday accommodation enables the site, which is 100 metres from the lake, to attract a broader visitor base year-round, contributing to the local economy through increased spending and job creation.

The proposal aims to minimise disruption to the local area, reducing visitor capacity to 11,968 visitor nights annually, and repurposing existing structures, with no new buildings proposed. Plans also align with the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park’s Sustainable Tourism Strategy, which promotes enjoyment of the National Park whilst conserving its natural beauty and heritage.

Low-impact development is at the forefront of plans, with pods and cottages set to be designed with sustainable materials and energy-efficient features.

Commercial real estate advisor Avison Young acted as planning consultant on behalf of UK Country Parks.

Paul Harwood, Associate Director, Planning Consultancy at Avison Young, said:

“We’re pleased to have supported UK Country Parks in securing approval for the next chapter of the Royal Oak site. Opening the location to year-round visitors will not only revitalise the existing buildings but also generate long-term social and economic benefits for the local community. “The plans reflect the priorities of the Welsh Government in promoting responsible tourism, helping more people enjoy the beauty of Llangorse Lake and the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, whilst protecting the environment.”

David John, Managing Director at UK Country Parks, added: