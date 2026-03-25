Plans Advance to Further Explore Swansea to South-West England Ferry Proposal

Next steps are being planned to explore the future development of a zero-emission fast ferry service between Swansea and South West England following “overwhelming” public support for the idea.

A new feasibility report commissioned by Swansea Council and delivered by Ocean Prime Industries Ltd found that almost 98% of more than 4,300 respondents support the proposed service across the Bristol Channel.

The research examined the potential for a high-speed passenger ferry linking Swansea with destinations in Devon and Cornwall using zero-emission hydrogen-electric vessels.

With the study demonstrating clear public appetite for the concept, attention will now turn to the next phase of development.

This will focus on bringing together a consortium of partners from across the public and private sectors to explore how the service could be delivered in practice.

Swansea Council and Ocean Prime Industries will also begin developing a wider collaboration of organisations that can contribute expertise in areas such as vessel design, port infrastructure, green hydrogen and investment.

Sector specialists and organisations with relevant experience are now being invited to come forward and join discussions about how the project could move to the next stage.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“This research shows there's strong public support for exploring a fast, zero-emission ferry connection across the Bristol Channel. “The findings give us confidence to move into the next stage of work, which will involve bringing together partners from across industry, government and the maritime sector to examine how a service like this could be delivered. “We want to hear from organisations that can help contribute expertise and ideas as we develop this opportunity further.”

The report highlights several reasons for the strong public backing, including the potential for faster travel between South Wales and the South West of England, avoiding congestion on routes such as the M4, the Prince of Wales Bridge and the M5 by cutting journey times by up to half or better.

A crossing time of around an hour could transform journeys that currently take several hours by road, while zero-emission vessels would also help reduce pollution and support climate goals, the council said.

The research also points to the potential economic benefits of the project, including new jobs linked to vessel design, manufacturing and operations, as well as increased tourism and business links between communities on both sides of the Bristol Channel.

Dave Sampson, CEO of Ocean Prime Industries Ltd, said:

“The level of public support we've seen through this research is remarkable and shows how much interest there is in reconnecting communities across the Bristol Channel. “The next step is to build the partnerships needed to take the concept forward. “We're keen to hear from organisations with expertise in maritime engineering, hydrogen technology, ports, investment and operations who want to help develop the project further.”

Further engagement with councils, ports, industry partners and potential investors is expected to take place as discussions continue about how the proposed service could progress.