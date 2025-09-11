Planning Secured for Pembroke Dock FLOW Base

Plans to create a dedicated floating offshore wind (FLOW) storage compound have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council, marking the next step in the multi-phased transformation of Pembroke Dock into a world-class renewables hub.

The next stage of development at Pembroke Dock by the Port of Milford Haven will prepare the site to support the roll-out of FLOW in the Celtic Sea. As part of the Criterion Quay development, the project will clear and regrade disused land west of Criterion Way. Located within the Celtic Freeport's Milford Haven Tax Site, the development will establish a deep-water base for marshalling, maintenance and operations linked to the region’s expanding offshore energy sector. While the industry continues towards commercialisation, the space at Criterion Quay will already be contributing to Pembroke Dock's economic potential with secure areas available for storage.

The project milestone has been welcomed by the Port of Milford Haven and other key political and industry stakeholders.

Tom Sawyer, CEO of the Port of Milford Haven and board member of the Celtic Freeport, said:

“This is an important step in realising Pembroke Dock’s role at the heart of the UK’s floating offshore wind revolution over the years ahead. The new infrastructure will give FLOW developers the specialist deep-water facilities they need right on the doorstep of the Celtic Sea arrays.”

Luciana Ciubotariu, CEO of Celtic Freeport, said:

“We welcome this important step forward for Pembroke Dock. This project will bring critical land back into use and provide vital infrastructure to deliver floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. It represents further progress towards building a new industry in Wales that will create jobs, attract investment and support the UK’s journey to net zero.”

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

“The approval of the plan to create a dedicated floating offshore wind (FLOW) storage compound, is a small, but important step in positioning the ports in South Wales at the heart of UK's emerging FLOW industry. This source of wind energy, combined with other sources of low carbon energy generation, will enable Wales to position itself as a leading energy transition hub, while maintaining its position as a cornerstone of the UK's industrial base.”

Henry Tufnell, Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, said:

“This latest development in Pembroke Dock brings us closer to realising Pembrokeshire’s potential to become a world leader in floating offshore wind. This new industry will bring jobs and prosperity to the region. I am committed to a jobs first approach to net zero and will continue to support new energy infrastructure projects like this that will benefit our local economy and communities.”

Samuel Kurtz MS, Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and Shadow Minister for Economy and Energy, said: