Planning Permission Granted for 22 New Homes in Denbigh

Planning permission has been granted for 22 new council homes to be built in Denbigh.

Denbighshire County Council will build 18 two-bedroom and 4 four-bedroom semi-detached houses for social rent on land above Tan y Sgubor.

The Council-owned land by Lodge Farm has been allocated for new homes in the county’s Local Development Plan.

The energy efficient homes are part of the Council’s target to provide 170 more council houses by 2022.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Denbighshire’s lead member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Ensuring there is housing available to meet the needs of Denbighshire residents is a priority for the Council under our Corporate Plan. “These homes will help meet the housing needs of residents in the area by providing quality homes that are affordable as well as offering high levels of insulation to reduce energy consumption and energy efficiency which will minimise carbon emissions. “We are already well on the way to achieving our target of providing 1,000 more homes in Denbighshire by 2022, which includes council homes as well as houses provided by private developers and registered social landlords.”

The frames and walls for the new houses will be made off site in North Wales by Creating Enterprise, a subsidiary of Cartrefi Conwy.

The Welsh Government has provided funding through its Innovative Housing Programme to enable the Council and Creating Enterprise to work together on this new way of building homes.

The houses will have solar panels on the roofs and will use pumps to transfer natural heat from under the ground to keep them warm so they won’t need a gas supply.

The project will also provide training opportunities for local people looking to start a career or progress in the construction industry.

Denbighshire County Council will be starting construction on further council homes this year in Prestatyn.