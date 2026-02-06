Planning Permission for New Homes Near Bangor Welcomed

Adra housing association has welcomed the decision by Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee to approve plans for 48 homes on the outskirts of Bangor.
The application by Williams Homes (Bala) on Adra's behalf for the development of 34 houses and 14 flats on land at Cae Incline Fields in Llandygai also included related works including gardens, pedestrian and vehicle access, parking, the creation of play areas and landscaping works.
Huw Evans, Adra's Head of Development, said:
“There is so much demand for social, affordable housing in this part of Gwynedd – a reflection of the picture across Wales – and we are delighted that the committee has approved the application.
“We have made a commitment in our Corporate Plan to build up to 800 social homes by 2030 that people can be proud of – homes that are high quality, energy efficient and affordable. We look forward to seeing work starting on the site.”