Planning Permission for New Homes Near Bangor Welcomed

Adra housing association has welcomed the decision by Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee to approve plans for 48 homes on the outskirts of Bangor.

The application by Williams Homes (Bala) on Adra's behalf for the development of 34 houses and 14 flats on land at Cae Incline Fields in Llandygai also included related works including gardens, pedestrian and vehicle access, parking, the creation of play areas and landscaping works.

Huw Evans, Adra's Head of Development, said: