Planning Institute Launches ‘Planifesto’ 2026

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Cymru has launched its “Planifesto 2026”, calling on political leaders to back a thriving, resilient and well-resourced Welsh planning system that can deliver the homes, infrastructure and climate action Wales urgently needs.

Building on the UK-wide Planifesto 2024, the new Cymru Planifesto 2026 sets out a clear vision for planning in Wales: empowering planners to create healthy, connected, inclusive and sustainable communities that support prosperity, well-being and the Welsh language.

As the next Senedd election approaches, RTPI Cymru is urging all political parties to recognise that planning is essential to achieving national priorities – from tackling the housing crisis and enabling renewable energy, to improving water quality and ensuring the resilience of rural communities.

The Cymru Planifesto 2026 calls for:

An ambitious and agile plan-led system that gives certainty to communities and investors, strengthens the Welsh language, and completes the codification of Welsh planning legislation.

Thriving communities in well-designed places – prioritising housing as critical infrastructure, reintroducing housing targets and creating a national delivery body to coordinate land, transport and infrastructure.

Joined-up climate and nature action, with clear national frameworks for renewable energy, water quality, flood risk and biodiversity.

Mark Hand, Director of RTPI Cymru, said:

“Planning in Wales has never been more important. If we want to deliver good homes, infrastructure and climate action in every part of Wales, we need to invest in planners and the planning system that makes these ambitions possible. Our Planifesto calls for a change in commitment and resourcing to make that happen. “Planners are drivers of positive change. With the right investment and political support, the Welsh planning system can deliver the homes, infrastructure and green economy that future generations depend on.”