Planning Consultancy Offers Support to Landowners in Anglesey

Cadnant Planning is working closely with landowners and developers following Isle of Anglesey County Council’s ‘Call for Sites’ – a key step in shaping the new Local Development Plan (LDP), which will guide the county’s future growth and development through to 2039.

The council is inviting submissions of land that may be suitable for housing, employment, community, or recreational use, as well as sites that should be protected for their environmental or cultural value.

All submissions must be made using the local planning authority’s standardised form before the extended deadline of August 4 this year.

Cadnant Planning – based in Conwy and Pulford, near Wrexham and Chester – is supporting clients throughout the process, from site identification and constraints mapping to preparing supporting documents and liaising with the planning department.

Managing Director Sioned Edwards said:

“The call for sites is a valuable opportunity for landowners and developers to put forward land they feel has development potential, whether for housing, employment, or community uses. “The council has extended the consultation period, which gives people more time to come forward and explore their options.”

She added:

“We’re already working with a range of clients across the Island to assess and promote their land. “If you own land – particularly near existing settlements or development boundaries, or previously developed land – and are considering future development or sale, we’d encourage you to get in touch as soon as possible. “Even greenfield sites can be considered if they’re well-located. Our team can manage the whole process and help ensure your submission is presented in the strongest possible way. “Sites that we promoted across the Island during the preparation of the last LDP have since been developed and have delivered much needed affordable housing.”

To discuss a potential site or request more information, email info@cadnantplanning.co.uk, visit the website www.cadnantplanning.co.uk, or follow @cadnantplanning on social media.