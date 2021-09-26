Planning Approved for Phase one of the Queen’s Buildings in Rhyl

Planning consent has been approved for the Queen’s Building project in the heart of Rhyl town centre, with the first phase of the scheme now expected to start on site early in 2022, once the current demolition process is completed.

This first phase will see the construction of a new indoor market hall, event space and external landscaped area, along with the refurbishment of the Queens Chambers – the red brick building on Sussex Street.

The funding for this development has been provided by the Council and Welsh Government, and Wynne Construction has been appointed through the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP) framework to construct the building.

Wynne have successfully delivered other projects in the town such as the Travelodge hotel.

Outline planning consent has also been granted for future phases of the scheme, which includes new commercial and office space and the development of new residential apartments overlooking the seafront.

The details of these future phases are still being developed, but it is hoped construction will start soon after the first phase has been completed next year.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for the Economy, said:

“We are pleased to have received planning permission which allows us to press on with the first phase of this significant regeneration project. “This site is now another step closer to being transformed into a completed key development within Rhyl town centre. “Queen’s Buildings has already provided job opportunities for local residents during the construction phase and will continue to do so when complete, which will benefit the whole of Denbighshire. “This is the biggest milestone to date for the Queen’s Buildings, the key catalyst project within the Rhyl Regeneration programme, I look forward to continuing watching it progress.”

For the most up to date information about projects involved in the Rhyl regeneration programme, please visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/rhyl-regeneration