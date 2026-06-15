Planning Approved for 38 New Council Homes in Churchstoke

Plans to build 38 new council homes in Churchstoke have been approved by Powys County Council.

The homes will be built on land adjoining Fir House in Churchstoke, near Montgomery. The development will consist of eight bungalows and 30 houses.

The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys' – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: