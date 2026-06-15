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15 June 2026
Property / Construction

Planning Approved for 38 New Council Homes in Churchstoke

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Plans to build 38 new council homes in Churchstoke have been approved by Powys County Council.

The homes will be built on land adjoining Fir House in Churchstoke, near Montgomery.  The development will consist of eight bungalows and 30 houses.

The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys' – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

I am delighted that plans for 38 new council homes in Churchstoke have been approved. These high-quality, energy-efficient homes will help meet local affordable housing need and give more people the chance to stay in the community they call home. This is another important step in tackling the housing emergency in Powys.”


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