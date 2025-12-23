Planning Approval Granted for New Social Housing in Llanfyllin

A planning application to build 13 new council homes in a north Powys town has been approved, the county council has said.
Powys County Council submitted plans which would see the highly-insulated and eco-friendly homes built on land opposite Maesydre in Llanfyllin.
The planning application for the development was approved by the council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing & Rights of Way Committee.
The development will consist of four one-bedroom bungalows, four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses.
The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:
“I’m thrilled that our plans to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes for rent in Llanfyllin have been approved.
“This is a fantastic milestone for Powys. It represents a bold investment by the council that will not only provide much-needed homes but also help tackle poverty, boost the local economy, and create new opportunities for jobs and skills in the community.
“Ending the housing emergency in Powys is my number one priority, and this exciting development brings us another step closer to building a stronger, fairer, and greener future for everyone.”