property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Beacon Cymru 1430 x 145
Beacon Cymru 450 x 460
Warm Wales Sidebar Button Advert JPEG
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
23 December 2025
Property / Construction

Planning Approval Granted for New Social Housing in Llanfyllin

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A planning application to build 13 new council homes in a north Powys town has been approved, the county council has said.

Powys County Council submitted plans which would see the highly-insulated and eco-friendly homes built on land opposite Maesydre in Llanfyllin.

The planning application for the development was approved by the council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing & Rights of Way Committee.

The development will consist of four one-bedroom bungalows, four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses.

The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

“I’m thrilled that our plans to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes for rent in Llanfyllin have been approved.

 

“This is a fantastic milestone for Powys. It represents a bold investment by the council that will not only provide much-needed homes but also help tackle poverty, boost the local economy, and create new opportunities for jobs and skills in the community.

 

“Ending the housing emergency in Powys is my number one priority, and this exciting development brings us another step closer to building a stronger, fairer, and greener future for everyone.”


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Property / Construction
23 December 2025

A Unified Vision Can Strengthen Wales’ Built Environment
Property / Construction
19 December 2025

Property & Construction Wales: A Year in Review 2025
Property / Construction
19 December 2025

Cardiff’s HMO Market: A Segmented Sector Taking Shape in 2025
Development Bank of Wales
19 December 2025

Financing the Future of Welsh Housing

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //