Planning Approval Granted for New Social Housing in Llanfyllin

A planning application to build 13 new council homes in a north Powys town has been approved, the county council has said.

Powys County Council submitted plans which would see the highly-insulated and eco-friendly homes built on land opposite Maesydre in Llanfyllin.

The planning application for the development was approved by the council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing & Rights of Way Committee.

The development will consist of four one-bedroom bungalows, four one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses.

The new homes will be owned and managed by the council and allocated to tenants through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: