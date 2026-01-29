BNW High Res Logo_white
29 January 2026

PAppointments

Planning and Development Consultancy Announces Senior Director Promotions

L-R Cem Kosaner Sophie White Grant Swan
Planning and development consultancy Lichfields has promoted Sophie White, Cem Kosaner and Grant Swan to senior director.

Cem Kosaner, based in Cardiff, advises clients across Wales and the South-West, specialising in commercial and residential development and leading major urban regeneration projects.

Cem Kosaner said:

“Our recent work on the former Howells department store and The Rise, Cardiff’s tallest building, are great examples of urban regeneration. Cardiff is a great place to be and there is plenty more development to come.”

Sophie White heads-up the company’s Bristol office with a busy eight-strong team active in the City and across the South-West.

Sophie White said:

“Alongside pursuing many successful residential developments for promotors and housebuilders across the South-West, we are also pleased to support Bristol City Council’s development management function. the outlook is good for our office.”

Grant Swan, who leads Lichfields’ marketing and business development function nationally said:

“Lichfields’ reputation is built on the quality of its advice and the depth of its resources. My role is to ensure that reputation continues to grow.”

James Fennell, Chief Executive of Lichfields, said:

“Our business grows around the success of our people. These promotions reflect the strength of our offer in South Wales and the South West and our central management functions which play a key role in the success of the business.”

 



