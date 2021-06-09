PLANED Celebrates Community Heritage Online

With many people rediscovering heritage and history on their doorstep during lockdown, PLANED has stepped in to create a celebration of local history in partnership with Pembrokeshire based groups and individuals by creating and establishing the first Pembrokeshire Community Heritage Week.

Respecting the COVID guidelines, the first event was held online and launched with a live broadcast direct from Scolton Manor over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend and a host of online content was shared gradually during the week.

Chief Executive of PLANED, Iwan Thomas, commented

“Creating this online week, celebrating the best of local heritage within our communities here in Pembrokeshire, is a real partnership of efforts. The team we have in PLANED really understand how communities work, and we’re led by those locally in how we can best celebrate and promote the assets, stories, and artefacts that are truly important to them.”

With a range of podcasts, films, short video stories and an online live history quiz, all initial 21 items of content are available online for everyone to access and share.

One notable highlight is a specially commissioned film by the Llangwm Local History Society. “Born of the Cleddau” takes viewers on a journey along the Cleddau Estuary and provides a fascinating insight into a broad range of historical headlines, including smuggling, piracy, river trade, the Garden Pit Mining disaster, flying boats and more.

Reflecting on the success of the week, Stuart Berry, PLANED’s Culture and Heritage Coordinator, said:

“The achievement of getting over 1,000 views in just 5 days of our YouTube content alone, demonstrates how this first year could be the springboard to develop this event into a much bigger one that fully encompasses our county’s amazing history and heritage next year. We really hope that we can inspire other organisations and our wonderful community heritage groups, and that the week can become a platform to celebrate the work that is happening in communities, and to reach more people in telling the story of Pembrokeshire’s past.”

The content from the Programme is available to access online via the Echoes of the Past website www.echoeswales.cymru which is PLANED’s platform for local heritage and culture.

Anyone who would like to get involved in promoting their local history and heritage is encouraged to contact the team at PLANED.

www.echoeswales.cymru / [email protected]