Plan to Overhaul Nuclear System ‘Will Speed up Building’

A plan to overhaul the UK's nuclear system will speed up building and cut costs, the UK Government says.

It has outlined plans to speed up nuclear delivery after the independent Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce led by John Fingleton found an “overly complex” and “bureaucratic” system that favoured process over safe outcomes has held back the industry.

The UK Government is implementing the review’s recommendations, it said, with all reforms expected to be completed by the end of 2027. These reforms could help speed up other types of infrastructure, such as looking at whether reforms to judicial reviews could apply to other major planning regimes.

The core of the plan is a move towards smarter regulation: proportionate, focused on real risk, rooted in evidence, and designed to effectively protect nature and biodiversity, the UK Government said.

The plan is expected to reduce the cost and timeframe of delivering new civil and defence nuclear projects, without compromising safety and environmental protections.

Simon Roddy, Chief Executive of Great British Energy – Nuclear, said:

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to implement the Taskforce’s recommendations. A more streamlined and predictable regulatory system is essential to delivering new nuclear at pace, and we are ready to support the Government in turning these reforms into realworld delivery, including accelerating progress at GBEN’s Wylfa site on Anglesey – home of the UK’s first SMR project.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

“In this new era for defence, our nuclear weapons deter the most extreme threats to national security, sending the ultimate warning to anyone who seeks to do us harm. I am proud of all those working in our nuclear sector who play such a vital part in keeping Britain secure, and proud of this government’s increased investment into defence nuclear. “Our triple lock shows that our commitment to operate, sustain, and renew our nuclear deterrent is total and these reforms will enable us to accelerate our work, supporting tens of thousands of skilled jobs and driving growth in every corner of the nation. “Our deterrent is deployed every minute of every day to protect our nation, our allies and way of life. It is a truly national endeavour that has existed for over 60 years – the bedrock of our nation’s defence and the cornerstone of our commitment to NATO and global security.”

More than 500 doctoral students will be trained at universities across the country over four annual cohorts.

The UK Government is backing seven research programmes with £65.6 million new funding, delivered by UK Research and Innovation, and involving universities including Bangor University and Swansea University.

The funding, which will be matched by industry partners, will support cutting-edge research such as advanced nuclear reactor components, nuclear waste disposal, innovative nuclear fuels and materials, and research of critical importance to national security and keeping the UK safe.

The UK Government is also constructing four new Dreadnought-class submarines that will deliver the next generation of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, as well as the replacement of the nuclear warhead, and major upgrades and investments across defence nuclear infrastructure and naval bases.

Mike Finnerty, Chief Nuclear Inspector and Chief Executive of the Office for Nuclear Regulation, said:

“We welcome the government's acceptance of the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce's recommendations and its plan to implement them. “As an enabling regulator, we look forward to working in close partnership with the government, industry and all stakeholders to drive forward the cultural and practical changes needed to safely deliver nuclear projects more efficiently and effectively in support of the country's clean energy goals. “We embrace this new era with ambition and purpose while maintaining our cornerstone principles of upholding the safety and security of workers and the public, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

Andy Mayall, Deputy Director of Nuclear and Radioactive Substances Regulation Strategy at the Environment Agency, said:

“We support the ambition to deliver a stronger and more streamlined regulatory framework and have been advising the government as it assessed the Nuclear Taskforce recommendations and prepared its response. “We are committed to enabling the UK to become a clean-energy superpower and enabling a safe, secure and sustainable nuclear sector that acts in the best interests of communities and the environment.”

David Peattie, CEO of Nuclear Decommissioning Authority Group, said:

“We welcome the clear direction provided by the Government’s response to the report, which sets out a vision for a regulatory environment which applies a proportionate, risk based approach to managing hazards, and can support timely, cost effective decommissioning while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security. “We’re working closely with Government, regulators and the sector to identify early opportunities we can translate into practical improvements to accelerate our mission. “We also wholeheartedly support the investment in nuclear PhDs. It’s vital we maintain critical skills across the sector and explore emerging technologies and innovations which are transformative for decommissioning.”

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: