‘Plan for Steel’ to Consider Long-Term Challenges to the Industry

The UK Government has launched its Plan for Steel Consultation which looks at long-term issues facing the industry such as high electricity costs, unfair trading practices, and scrap metal recycling.

It says that up to £2.5 billion will be put towards supporting the steel industry, including via the National Wealth Fund.

The Plan for Steel will look at ways to:

Identify where there are opportunities to expand UK steelmaking.

Protect the steel sector from unfair trading practices abroad.

Improve scrap processing facilities in light of the industry’s ongoing transition to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking which recycles scrap steel by melting it to produce high-quality steel and other metals.

Encourage high usage of UK-made steel in public projects.

The UK Government said the Plan for Steel would also examine electricity costs for steel companies.

It will assess the UK’s primary steelmaking capabilities and primary production technologies with a commissioned independent review, currently being carried out by the not-for-profit Material Processing Institute, based in Teesside.

The UK Government said it will work closely with the Steel Council towards the launch of the Steel Strategy in the spring, and the Council will continue to meet regularly following its publication.

“Developing the Steel Strategy must be a collaborative process, and the consultation is an open invitation for all stakeholders to help shape the future of UK steel. “The Government’s commitment to our steel sector is both vital and welcome. A robust, bold, and ambitious Steel Strategy has the power to reverse the sector’s decline, particularly as we face increasing competition from imports benefiting from more favourable business conditions. By setting out a clear business plan and roadmap for investment, the Government can secure a brighter future for our industry, safeguard jobs, and support steelworkers and their families.”

Jon Bolton, Steel Council co-chair, said:

“Publishing a consultation so quickly after the launch of the Steel Council demonstrates the importance the government places on the steel strategy and the important role it plays as part of an Industrial Strategy. “Thorough consultation is key, with a first round table held with steel consumers chaired by The Industry Minister where future market dynamics were discussed including the demand for Green Steel. “This work will continue over the coming weeks and I urge all stakeholders to respond to the consultation, with the issuing of the Steel Strategy in the spring a key moment for the sector.”

Roy Rickhuss CBE, Community General Secretary, said:

“The new green paper sets out some of the main challenges and opportunities our steel sector will face over the years ahead – this consultation is an important step towards developing the government’s new steel strategy, and we look forward to engaging with the process at every step of the way.”

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, said: